Trump's Poll Numbers In The Toilet On EVERYTHING

Rachel Maddow highlighted new Pew poll data which show a whopping 70% disapproval of Trump's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and files.

MADDOW: Americans say they are not confident in Trump's ability to handle the Ukraine-Russia war.

Americans are not confident in Trump's ability to handle that matter by an 18-point margin.

He is 18 points underwater on his handling of Russia and Ukraine.

That said, the whole Pew poll on what Americans think right now about President Donald Trump is just one thing after another that's that bad or worse.

Are you confident in Trump's ability to handle things with Iran?

Not confident by a 12-point margin.

Are you confident in Trump's ability to make wise decisions when it comes to global energy issues?

Not confident by an 18-point margin.

All in all, what effect is Donald Trump having on the way the federal government works in Washington?

Americans say, he is making things worse by a 26-point margin.

Americans say he is making everything in Washington worse, not better.

Would you say Trump is a good role model?

Americans say, no, by a 41-point margin.

This is a nice one.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way the Trump administration is handling information related to the government's investigation of Jeffrey Epstein?

70% disapproval on that one, 70% disapproval.