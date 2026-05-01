Trump Delusion Continues: Best Poll Numbers I've Ever Had

Donald Trump told Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren that if he was on the ballot for the midterms, Republicans would win in a landslide because he claims he has some of the best poll numbers he's ever had.

The man lies so much I don't think he can tell what is true and what is not any longer.

Greta asked how he'll get Republicans to ditch the filibuster to pass his draconian Save Act voter suppression bill.

"So how do you get, how do you get this across the finish line to get rid of the filibuster so you can get that legislation passed?" she asked. "What are you doing?"

Trump said he wasn't being properly served and didn't understand why his sycophants won't remove the filibuster.

Then Trump walked on the wild side of reality.

TRUMP: I'm not on the ballot. And I have to convince everyone says if I was on the ballot would win in a landslide. I have the best. I have some of the best poll numbers I've ever had. And the war is actually Harvard Harris just came out with a poll stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon is a positive thing, not a negative thing. And I always felt that, but whether I felt it or not, I have to do the right thing.

Demented Donald's poll numbers are historically horrible, yet he clings to the lie that his administration is thriving.

Trump cherry picks one question from the new Harvard Harris poll to claim the country is solidly behind his attack of Iran. The poll asked if Iran should have a nuke so the result would be in Trump's favor.

Here's a broad stroke on every issue.

Sorry, Don, not the best,