Where's The Press Coverage Of Biden's Record-Breaking Poll Numbers?

President Joseph R. Biden has vast support among the American public.

Want unity? Poll numbers show that for a nation under siege by a pandemic, the newly elected president is getting that done.

Pres. Biden received 7 million more votes than the seditious former president. The Democratic Party took back red states Arizona and Georgia and was able to take control of the Senate while keeping a smaller majority in the House.

But if you listen to some reporters in the Fox News/QAnon echo chamber, their definition of "unity" is for Democrats to kowtow to the Republican Party. Which rewrites the definition of "bipartisanship" as "whatever Republicans want."

Since Obama was elected, the only party required to be "bipartisan" is the Democratic Party.

In the recent Quinnipiac poll, Americans approve of Pres. Biden’s actions 61 – 29%.

"Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support the Biden administration's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus relief bill in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as 68 percent say they support it and 24 percent oppose it. Democrats support it 97 - 3 percent, independents support it 68 - 25 percent and Republicans are opposed 47 - 37 percent, with 16 percent not offering an opinion. Nearly 8 in 10 Americans are in favor of $1,400 stimulus payments to Americans with 78 percent supporting and 18 percent opposing. A majority also say 61 - 36 percent that they support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.”

That is as popular as any incoming president could hope for.

And Biden's actions on COVID show exceptionally strong support from the nation as well.

Two-thirds of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's response to the coronavirus pandemic, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds, putting the new commander-in-chief on steady footing after more than two weeks in office.In line with attitudes measured just after his inauguration, twice as many Americans approve of Biden's leadership on the virus than disapprove, a feat that his predecessor never accomplished in the year of ABC News/Ipsos polls on the coronavirus while he was still in office.

As Paul Krugman writes for the New York Times, “The reality of where we are politically, hidden in plain sight, is that on policy Biden actually has unified a surprisingly large majority of Americans.”

In cable TV news and all the conservative echo chambers, even today, all we hear is the popularity of Trump within the Republican Party.

But looking at all the recent polling, Joe Biden's popularity couldn't be higher. Where are the segments describing that on the mainstream media?

As Eric Boehlert writes on his Press Run, "Biden has 98% approval rating from Democrats — where's the avalanche of media coverage?



President Joe Biden is posting the best inner-party approval numbers for any new U.S. president in the history of modern polling. Gallup last week pegged Biden's approval among Democratic voters at a staggering No, that's not a typo. It's also not a fluke President Joe Biden is posting the best inner-party approval numbers for any new U.S. president in the history of modern polling. Gallup last week pegged Biden's approval among Democratic voters at a staggering 98 percent

It's okay for the mainstream media to focus some attention on positive news for a change.

We don't have "a narcissistic buffoon lying to the American people every single day" to cover any longer.