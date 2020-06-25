Fox Business Blames Stock Market Drop On Biden's Rising Poll Numbers

In the last few days the stock market has been tanking because the coronavirus is surging in many states, panicking investors.

But if you tune into many CNBC and FOX Business television shows their hosts are claiming the stock market pullback is mostly due to the fact that polls indicate that Joe Biden is increasing his lead by double digits over Donald Trump.

One such cretin is Stuart Varney, always a Trump mealymouthed suckup. Stuart opened his show this morning with a rant against Biden and the polls.

"The polls, ah, yes the polls," Varney said. "The polls are beginning to affect the stock market. Joe Biden has opened up a big lead - investors don't like it."

Varney continued, "Now we've been talking about this for some time and today Bank of America joins in: A Biden victory would be bad for stocks."

So shall he saith and so it shall be done. Let's not forget that the markets loved Biden and Obama after the financial crisis.

"This morning the New York Times poll showed the president 14 points behind, add that and to concerns over the virus caseload and you've got this!" he lamented. "The Dow Industrials were down 700 yesterday, down maybe another 200 this morning..."

What a lying little creep.

These Always-Trumpers are in a state of panic because Trump has been incapable of handling the job as president, never could and is now being a tone deaf racist while he's continually downplaying the coronavirus. They have no option but the conspiratorial one.

It's only going to get worse from here.

Oh, bullshit.

CNBC's Jim Cramer has determined why the market dropped 700 points today. And it ain't Trump and it ain't COVID-19. Take a wild guess who is to blame https://t.co/ctxljIAiob — dimplasm (@dimplasm) June 25, 2020

CNBC: Biden’s big lead in the polls could be partly behind market’s drop and may lead to more weakness

These people have no conscience at all for the suffering of the American people.

May they all burn in hell.