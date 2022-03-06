'I'm Just So Mad!' Fox Host Seethes Over Biden's Rising Poll Numbers

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday lashed out at Democrats who have noticed that President Joe Biden's poll numbers are on the rise as he handles the war in Ukraine.
By DavidMarch 6, 2022

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday lashed out at Democrats who have noticed that President Joe Biden's poll numbers are on the rise as he handles the war in Ukraine.

During a segment on Fox News about the Ukraine war, Campos-Duffy argued that Biden could have deployed more military resources before the conflict began.

"Why didn't you act sooner?" she said, quoting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I say that because Democrats right now are very ecstatic over what they see as poll numbers inching up for Joe Biden."

"[CNN contributor] Chris Cillizza said now there is an opportunity for a Biden comeback," the Fox News host continued. "They are looking at it as a political opportunity to somehow show this wartime president. We didn't need a wartime president. We got one because he was so weak!"

Campos-Duffy added: "I'm sorry. I know you guys are focusing on all the troop movements. I'm just so mad that we're in this situation!"

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue