'I'm Just So Mad!' Fox Host Seethes Over Biden's Rising Poll Numbers

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday lashed out at Democrats who have noticed that President Joe Biden's poll numbers are on the rise as he handles the war in Ukraine.

During a segment on Fox News about the Ukraine war, Campos-Duffy argued that Biden could have deployed more military resources before the conflict began.

"Why didn't you act sooner?" she said, quoting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I say that because Democrats right now are very ecstatic over what they see as poll numbers inching up for Joe Biden."

"[CNN contributor] Chris Cillizza said now there is an opportunity for a Biden comeback," the Fox News host continued. "They are looking at it as a political opportunity to somehow show this wartime president. We didn't need a wartime president. We got one because he was so weak!"

Campos-Duffy added: "I'm sorry. I know you guys are focusing on all the troop movements. I'm just so mad that we're in this situation!"