Reince Priebus On Trump Nominations: ‘Give This Guy A Month Of Peace!’

Sorry Reince, but Trump doesn't deserve any "peace" over these dangerous and unqualified picks. During a panel discussion on ABC's This Week, former RNC Chair Reince Priebus insisted that we're going to eventually see all of Trump's cabinet nominations properly vetted, despite all evidence to the contrary, before whining that the mean old Democrats should leave poor Trump alone while "the process plays out."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett was having none of it.

KARL: But, Reince, what about the way she's hammered Trump, I mean, not that long ago? REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER RNC CHAIR: Well, I mean, look -- (CROSSTALK) PRIEBUS: So Marco Rubio did, too. KARL: Did he know? No, no, no, but that was longer. This was while Trump was president, the Soleimani assassination, which Trump thinks is one of his big national security accomplishments and a lot of people agree, you know, she said it was unconstitutional and an act of war. PRIEBUS: OK, fine. That's what she said, but today she's saying something different, and she's -resolved it- KARL: Is she saying something different about that? PRIEBUS: We're going to find out. One thing I highly -- would suspect is that you wouldn't rise to a rank of an old five lieutenant colonel if our intelligence agencies thought that somehow she was some kind of Russian asset which if people are going to leverage those charges, they better be darn sure that they're accurate. And it is very dangerous thing to do. KARL: I mean, Nikki Haley didn't say that. She said that she was a sympathizer. PRIEBUS: But it's all insinuated, OK? It's this cutesy, hyperbolic nonsense coming out of the media and the Democrats who refuse to accept the fact that almost a majority or a majority of Americans have accepted Donald Trump and Trumpism. I think it's time to give this guy a month of peace and let the process play out. BRAZILE: You're asking us to be -- KARL: Congresswoman? REP. JASMINE CROCKETT, (D-TX): I don't know about giving him any peace time, but what -- but I will say because you signed up to be the president of the United States, and we are definitely at a precipice in this country, and people were hurting and they believe in him. So no. There should not be any peace over the next four years. He should be working every single day, not hanging out at Mar-a-Lago on, you know, playing golf. He needs to be working and fighting to deliver for the American people to make sure that these prices come down, but also to make sure that we're safe because there were a lot of people that were concerned because of the wars that have been taking place around the world, and he is the guy that said on day one, I will stop this war. I will stop that war. Now I don't know what magic wand he has hanging out in his back pocket that's going to allow him to do that, but as of right now, when we look at literally the level of competence when it comes to picking people that are competent for these positions, there are a lot of questions to be had about this. So at the end of the day, yes, we will respect what the voters decided and the voters did vote him in. We will not sit there and we won't fight.

Which was followed by Chris Christie making the ridiculous assertion that Democrats had better decide on only one of the unqualified nominees to oppose, or all of them will get through.

CHRISTIE: Who have been critical of him. You have to give him credit for that. He's willing to look past that. That's a good thing. Second, Democrats need to pick, I think, one. They've got three people I think that are questionable nominees. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Pete Hegseth. You got to pick one because if you go after all three of them, you're going to probably go 0 for 3. KARL: Right. CHRISTIE: Pick one that you think has the most problems that are verifiable, and then do that. And, you know, lastly I'd say as to what Reince said about giving him some peace. I have no problem with that, but you got to give peace to get it, and I think what the president needs to show is to show that he's not going to be on the attack constantly against everybody, that he should bring some Democrats in, start to talk to them about the things where they agree because there are places where they agree. I mean, look. He and Bernie Sanders agree on a lot of things. So I'm all for having some peace because I think we're all tired of all of the other stuff. KARL: Amen. CHRISTIE: But you got to give peace to get it.

So even Christie shot down the "give him some peace" nonsense. The Senate has every right to screen and vet these individuals and if Trump doesn't like that, he shouldn't have nominated them. He was hoping Republicand would allow all of them to be jammed through with recess appointments because he knows full well a good deal of them are unqualified and dangerous. It remains to be seen whether they'll actually do their jobs, or give into Trump.