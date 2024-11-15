Trump Team Skipping FBI Background Checks Because Why Not?

The Cheato will give security clearances to them, anyway!
By Susie MadrakNovember 15, 2024

The Donald's transition team is bypassing the standard FBI background checks for at least some of his Cabinet picks while using private companies to conduct vetting of potential candidates for administration jobs. Of course! Via CNN:

Trump and his allies believe the FBI system is slow and plagued with issues that could stymie the president-elect’s plan to quickly begin the work of implementing his agenda, people briefed on the plans said. Critics say the intrusive background checks sometimes turn up embarrassing information used to inflict political damage.

The discussions come as Trump has floated several controversial choices for high-level positions in the US government – including Matt Gaetz for attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence.

Ultimately, the president has the final authority on who he nominates and decides to share intelligence with, regardless of the established protocol set in the wake of World War II to make sure those selections don’t have unknown foreign ties or other issues that could raise national security concerns.

