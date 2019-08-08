Summer Donation Drive

NRA Warns Trump They Won't Like Him Anymore If He Supports Background Checks

Wayne LaPierre spoke with Trump on Tuesday after the president expressed support for a background check bill and told him it would not be popular among Trump’s supporters,
By Susie Madrak

What difference does it make? By tomorrow, he'll forget he ever said it! But here's the thing no one ever points out: If Trump did support background checks, what's the NRA gonna do about it? Do GOTV for Joe Biden instead? Via the Washington Post:

President Trump has repeatedly told lawmakers and aides in private conversations that he is open to endorsing extensive background checks in the wake of two mass shootings, prompting a warning from the National Rifle Association and concerns among White House aides, according to lawmakers and administration officials.

Trump, speaking to reporters Wednesday before visiting Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, where weekend shootings left 31 dead, said there “was great appetite for background checks” amid an outcry over government inaction in the face of repeated mass shootings.

[...] NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre spoke with Trump on Tuesday after the president expressed support for a background check bill and told him it would not be popular among Trump’s supporters, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal talks. LaPierre also argued against the bill’s merits, the officials said.


