'Insults And Vulgarity': Donna Brazile Nails Reince Priebus On Trump's Campaign

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile scolded former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Reince Priebus for supporting Donald Trump despite his attacks and insults.

During a discussion on ABC News, host Martha Raddatz told Priebus that several prominent Republicans had advised Trump to refocus his campaign on the issues. But instead, Trump rehired 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

"His book was called, and his philosophy is to let Trump be Trump," Raddatz said. "What does that say to you?"

"The thing is with Trump is that you can't also to win this election, you can't divorce yourself of who Donald Trump is and his personality," Priebus replied. "He represents a huge middle finger to a lot of people."

The former RNC chair said Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris could not win on her policies.

"Giving people $25,000 to buy a house isn't gonna do anything for the economy," he insisted.

"We know that every time he opens his mouth, there's nothing but lies, insults, and vulgarity, and people are tired of it," Brazile said of Trump. "The American people don't want this anymore. They don't want a president who basically divides us."

"They don't want a president who calls us names," she continued, "who cannot even pronounce the name of the vice president of the United States. It's Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris."

For his part, Priebus insisted, "Kamala is lying to the American people" about immigration and the economy.

"You want the defeatist attitude that Donald Trump has?" Brazile asked. "Somebody who criticized the military?"

"And what happened in Afghanistan?" Priebus said in an attempt to change the subject.

"OK, as the moderator here of the debate and I'm going cut that off," Raddatz cautioned.

"I'm glad you can pronounce her name," Brazile said to Priebus. "And we're proud of the job of the Biden-Harris administration."