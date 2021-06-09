Politics
Cicadas Vs. Biden's Press Plane: Guess Who Won

The 17-year plague of cicadas caused some major problems for the traveling press contingent.
By Susie Madrak
By Susie Madrak
Dozens of journalists were delayed in their attempt to cover President Biden's trip to Europe when the infamous cicadas, that once-every-17-years plague, clogged the plane's engines. Via the New York Times:

Somehow, the flying insects had filled the plane’s engines, grounding it and forcing Mr. Biden’s aides to scramble for another way to ferry the reporters overseas. What was supposed to be a 9 p.m. departure was delayed until 11. And then until 2:15 a.m.

Perhaps it was inevitable, with billions of cicadas flying around much of the eastern United States in recent weeks. In the nation’s capital, where a brood that emerges every 17 years is near its beastly peak, they have crawled up the necks of TV journalists, splattered across car windshields and gotten tangled in the hair of anyone braving the swampy, 90-degree heat.

White House travel officials delivered news of the insect malfunction to reporters gathered at the airport hotel, along with assurances that a new plane was headed to Washington from New York. A new pilot in Cleveland was soon to be en route — and both, officials hoped, would make it safely through the cicada cloud, which has been dense enough around Washington to be picked up on weather radar.

