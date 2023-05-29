Let's Compare: Trump Vs. Biden's Memorial Day Message

Former President Donald Trump unleashed an angry all-caps message for Memorial Day, when Americans honor and mourn those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Trump took to his flailing Truth Social platform to send out this message:

"HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, BUT ESPECIALLY TO THOSE WHO GAVE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR THE COUNTRY THEY LOVE, AND TO THOSE IN LINE OF A VERY DIFFERENT, BUT EQUALLY DANGEROUS FIRE, STOPPING THE THREATS OF THE TERRORISTS, MISFITS AND LUNATIC THUGS WHO ARE WORKING FEVERISHLY FROM WITHIN TO OVERTURN AND DESTROY OUR ONCE GREAT COUNTRY, WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN IN GREATER PERIL THAN IT IS RIGHT NOW," he wrote. "WE MUST STOP THE COMMUNISTS, MARXISTS AND FASCIST "PIGS" AT EVERY TURN AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

He's so self-absorbed and disgraceful.

He dishonors the memory of each man and woman who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country with his all-consuming hate and megalomania. It is truly sad that so many millions of our fellow Americans still cannot see what is so clearly a sick, twisted and deranged person. pic.twitter.com/Q3vzCSQSjc — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 29, 2023

I'm starting to see a pattern here.

Donald Trump’s Christmas, Easter, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day messages to the country. pic.twitter.com/dJAZi4RVd7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 29, 2023

Let's compare his message to President Biden's:

"On Memorial Day, we honor America's fallen heroes who gave their last full measure of devotion to this nation," the President wrote. "We'll never be able to repay the debt we owe them."

"But today, we rededicate ourselves to the work for which they gave their lives, and we recommit to supporting the loved ones they left behind," he added.

Trump spent four years in office and still doesn't know how to President.