Compare And Contrast: How Biden And Trump Will Mark Earth Day

One of them will be sitting through the opening day of his sleazy criminal trial. The other will announce new plans to bring clean energy and jobs to underserved areas.
By Susie MadrakApril 22, 2024

While our previous president sits in a NYC courtroom for his sleazy criminal trial, President Joe Biden marks Earth Day by announcing a $7bn investment in solar energy projects nationwide, focusing on disadvantaged communities, and unveiling a week-long series of what the White House say will be “historic climate actions”. See the difference? Via The Guardian:

The president is traveling to Virginia’s Prince William Forest Park to deliver a speech touting his environmental record, including measures to tackle the climate crisis and increase access to, and lower costs of, clean energy.

Today’s centerpiece is the announcement of $7bn in grants through the Environmental Protection Agency’s “solar for all” program, funded by last year’s $369bn bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act, which the Biden administration says benefits more than 900,000 households.

The money will be targeted at low-income and disadvantaged areas, government officials say, and distributed through “states, territories, tribes, municipalities and non-profits across the country”.

Solar projects funded by the program will also create 200,000 jobs, the administration says, and advance Biden’s Justice40 initiative, in which at least 40% of the benefits of investments in federal climate clean energy, and affordable and sustainable housing projects, are directed to communities “marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution”.

