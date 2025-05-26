'SCUM': Grandpa Trump's Memorial Day Message Is Exactly What You Expected

Because it's all about him.
'SCUM': Grandpa Trump's Memorial Day Message Is Exactly What You Expected
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMay 26, 2025

Captain Bone Spurs launched a Memorial Day message on Truth Social to honor this solemn holiday by making it all about his grievances. Saying "Happy Memorial Day" twice shows his lack of empathy for the families of fallen military members since the holiday is a day of remembrance and solemn reflection, not celebration. He is the Commander-in-Chief, so he should know this.

It got worse from there, as he called the Biden administration "scum," raged against immigrants, "USA hating judges," and the Supreme Court.

"HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE,THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY. HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL," he wrote in one of the longest sentences I've seen since his last long sentence during his moments of rage.

"BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN!" he added. "AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Let's compare that hot mess with Handsome Old Joe Biden's Memorial Day tweet from last year.

Right-wingers gave Kamala Harris a rough time for her "Enjoy the long weekend" tweet while ignoring that the then-vice president had since said much more about Memorial Day.

One example:

I'm sure those same right-wing commentators will call Trump out for his message, right?

Ohhhh...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon