'SCUM': Grandpa Trump's Memorial Day Message Is Exactly What You Expected

Captain Bone Spurs launched a Memorial Day message on Truth Social to honor this solemn holiday by making it all about his grievances. Saying "Happy Memorial Day" twice shows his lack of empathy for the families of fallen military members since the holiday is a day of remembrance and solemn reflection, not celebration. He is the Commander-in-Chief, so he should know this.

It got worse from there, as he called the Biden administration "scum," raged against immigrants, "USA hating judges," and the Supreme Court.

"HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE,THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY. HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL," he wrote in one of the longest sentences I've seen since his last long sentence during his moments of rage.

"BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN!" he added. "AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Trump's memorial day message is to insult half the country. How did we get here folks? pic.twitter.com/GT48uGA5Ou — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) May 26, 2025

Let's compare that hot mess with Handsome Old Joe Biden's Memorial Day tweet from last year.

On Memorial Day, we honor the fallen heroes who served and sacrificed for our freedom and for our future.



We must never forget the price that was paid to protect our democracy. pic.twitter.com/a9QV6puYX0 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2024

Right-wingers gave Kamala Harris a rough time for her "Enjoy the long weekend" tweet while ignoring that the then-vice president had since said much more about Memorial Day.

One example:

On Memorial Day, we honor our brave service members who sacrificed their lives to defend our freedoms and our country.



We owe these heroes—and their loved ones—everything. pic.twitter.com/T8fkZW8y7x — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 27, 2024

I'm sure those same right-wing commentators will call Trump out for his message, right?

Ohhhh...

Trump's Happy Memorial Day post - lol - love it. pic.twitter.com/5pPzHwwZL8 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 26, 2025