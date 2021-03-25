Politics
Pres. Biden's First Presser: Stupid 2024 Questions And More

President Biden holds his first press conference.
By Frances Langum

UPDATE: (Karoli)

Lots of questions on whether Biden is running in 2024, 64 days into his term. Many questions asked through right-wing frames about the border. Notably, no questions were asked about the pandemic or the economy, but CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins used her moments to ask the president about whether he would run against Trump in 2024. No, really.

Biden had a lot of detail in the policy questions, especially about immigration and the filibuster, which he is in favor of scrapping to preserve voting rights. (More on his answer on that a bit later.)

The presser lasted just over an hour and certainly (once again) laid to rest the Fox News invention that he is somehow impaired. Remember, they never cared that Trump never breathed a single word of any policy in any context.

And, as John Amato pointed out, he expertly trolled Fox News.

The main news made was his announcement about having 200 million vaccines in people's arms in the first 100 days of his presidency, which is indeed impressive.

Washington Post:

More than two months into his term, President Biden plans Thursday to hold his first formal news conference at the White House, as his fledging administration grapples with mass shootings, an influx of migrants at the border and an ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is scheduled to appear at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time in the East Room.

