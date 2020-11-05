Politics
Nevada Trump Supporter Grabs Mic, Shouts About 'Biden Crime Family' During Presser

A Trump supporter wearing his dressiest white tank top interrupted a Nevada press conference
A very well dressed man, in his fanciest white tank top with the words "BBQ Beer Freedom", interrupted a press conference being held in Nevada by election officials to discuss the progress on tabulating the ballots from Tuesday's election. The man interrupted the Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, who was answering questions regarding how many questions were left to be counted in their county. The uninvited guest approached the podium, calm and composed, asked to talk to the public and share his eloquent thoughts on the process and where the deficiencies were.

Kidding.

He started screaming like a lunatic, repeating over and over again:

“The Biden crime family stole the election! The media’s covering it up! We want our freedom for the world,” he frantically added. “Give us our freedom, Joe Biden!”

What?

Nevada is one of a handful of states that are still working on counting ballots, numbers that have gone up substantially due to COVID causing a huge spike in mail in ballots being submitted. Biden currently has a lead in Nevada and a win would give him an extra 6 Electoral College votes and end the suspense altogether.

