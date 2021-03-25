Politics
President Biden Expertly Trolled Fox News

Fox News was left out in the cold during Biden's first national presser.
By John Amato
During President Biden's first national press conference, he made sure not to call on Fox News.

That was wise.

Lachlan Murdoch made it very public that Fox News is acting as a loyal opposition party to the Joe Biden administration, which was an admission that was a long time coming.

The Daily Beast reported that Fox News purged many actual journalists from their network when Biden was sworn in to focus more on their right wing opinions and attacks.

Earlier this year, when Fox News fired at least 16 digital editorial staffers, the network claimed it was a mere “restructuring” effort. But recent job listings posted by the network prove the layoffs were an “ideological purge” meant to keep remaining employees “in line” as the digital properties move further right, both current and impacted Fox News staffers told The Daily Beast this week.

That makes Fox News part of the Republican Party.

What sitting Democratic president during a national press conference would take a question from Republicans?

Would Cancún Cruz or Russian asset Rep. Devin Nunes be called on?

Of course not.

I tweeted out that I hoped Pres. Biden would not call Peter Doocy, and to my delight he didn't.

This caused Fox News to whine and complain about being left out in the cold.

Thoughts and prayers.

John Roberts and Sandra Smith hosted Fox News' post presidential briefing panel and brought this snub up.

John Roberts said to Doocy that Biden took questions from 10 people "and you and Fox News not among them."

Doocy replied, "That's right. I mentioned on special report that I had a binder full of questions. I think some people thought I was kidding."

Doocy proceeded to hold up his binder full of questions and turn the pages as if that was somehow meaningful.

"I was not kidding. We had a lot," he said.

If Fox News even tried to make believe they were a news organization, Biden would've probably called on him, but they are not.

Neither was Newsmax or OANN, who were a constant oasis for Traitor Trump.

When you act like QAnon supporters like Marjorie Taylor Greene then you deserve to be treated like them.

