Tucker Carlson Expertly Trolled By Owner Of Porn Site 'IsMyGirl'

Tucker Carlson decided the best thing to do after his show started bleeding advertisers would be to do a fact based show with respected guests and honest reporting.

KIDDING. He bashed porn sites. Not joking. He decided to attack OnlyFans and IsMyGirl, two sites that allow real people to post explicit photos and videos (ie, homemade porn) to make money. And what is he blaming for this? Economic shutdown related to coronavirus. Oh, and he says the media is promoting it. Where? I don't know. Neither does he.

Tucker said:

“OnlyFans and IsMyGirl are porn websites. Both of them allow women to sell explicit photos and videos of themselves to men online. Both sites have seen explosive growth during the coronavirus shutdown....This is unimaginably ugly. It is the purest, most degrading form of exploitation. When you have nothing left to sell can you sell your body. The people who broker that sale are called pimps. Healthy societies do not celebrate pimps; they put pimps in prisons. And yet our pimps receive fawning profiles in daily newspapers. Our media greet this human tragedy like its progress. It’s the new frontier in the gig economy. Imagine anything more decadent than that.”

He forgot to mention that OnlyFans is also popular among gay men, but you know, facts.

In response to the segment, Evan Seinfeld, the self described "Pimp and CEO of IsMyGirl" wrote the following letter to Tucker:

As you’ve been losing millions of dollars in ad revenue lately, I’d like to formally extend an offer to you to start earning money on your own account on IsMyGuy, our premium social media network for male models, content creators and influencers like yourself. Some of our models make upwards of six figures, so you can use that to supplement lost advertising dollars. We typically take a small percentage of subscription fees, but will allow you to keep 100% of your earnings during these difficult times. Nudity is preferred, but not required, so it's up to you if you want to remove the khakis. You can use your IsMyGuy account to appeal to your conservative, alt-right viewers by sharing videos of you polishing figurines of civil war generals -- or whatever it is you do. We can also eliminate sound on your videos so you don’t get in trouble for putting your foot in your mouth. I must say, it’s funny that you’re the one to bemoan females who are trying to make an honest living and IsMyGirl for being inclusive, and overly supportive, of their decision to celebrate and flaunt their bodies. This sexy selfie behavior is something that much of the free world is doing on social media for free, and we have simply created a tech forward , trusted and safe place for influencers to have the ability to monetize the very same content others give away for free. If I remember correctly, you’ve made some misogynistic comments yourself on the Bubba Love Sponge Show, calling women “extremely primitive” and referring to them as “pigs.” We are a judgement free platform that is 100% inclusive. In the midst of the economic disaster COVID-19 has caused, and with 40 million plus Americans filing for unemployment, your negative judgement of me and my platform giving people the opportunity to feed their families and support themselves from home -- and in many cases survive during these unprecedented times -- is wildy unsympathetic. Interestingly, so many models and influencers find out how fun and easy this is and never go back to their entry level jobs where they were underpaid and underappreciated. You act like our offer to empower others to earn a living from home is some dirty deplorable act, when our platform is really similar to a paid version of Instagram, which is something people find fun and engaging. Many of our models don’t do any actual nudity at all. This is 2020 and it is entirely up to each person on what they are comfortable with socially, or sexually. What I can say about the difference between our massive model community and you,Tucker Carlson, is that our models don’t care whether or not you get naked. It seems to be a big issue for you in your pandering to appeal the religious fanatics and anti-free speech zealots I understand you were also friends with the late Dennis Hof, a Nevada pimp whose funeral you attended. Seems oddly hypocritical that you refer to me in a negative connotation as a “pimp” when obviously you were friends with an actual pimp. Seems like your swipe at me was more about convenience and a lame attempt to divert attention from your disgusting remarks with regards to the Black Lives Matter movements.

If Tucker keeps losing ad revenue, he may have to take Evan up on his offer, although I am not sure what kind of market there is for a pasty white man with a middle school haircut who has never had to shave because he hasn't hit puberty yet, but who knows. Maybe that is someone's kink.