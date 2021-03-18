Biden Should Cancel His March 25 Press Conference

President Biden announced that on March 25th he will hold his first formal press conference to a media that is clamoring for a press event like never before.

Fox News, CBN, and all the other right wing and Q channels have been simply outraged that Pres. Biden has refused to face the press on their terms.

But in my opinion, Pres. Biden should cancel the event and reschedule whenever he chooses while the White House takes the time to inform the American people on the massive benefits they will receive from the newly passed 1.9T American Rescue Plan Act.

If Fox and the rest had actually informed their viewers about what the benefits to the nation are within ARPA this cancellation wouldn't be necessary.

But since right wing media refuses to take anytime whatsoever to inform their viewers and go over ARPA sincerely instead of hyperventilating over small parts of the plan they use to attack it in order to undermine the Biden administration, then they can continue to whine and complain.

As soon as Joe Biden was sworn in as president on January 20, the right wing anger machine has been trying to smear him with the same schlock attacks on his mental acuity they did for almost a year during the campaign.

Almost every Fox News pundit and host is claiming that Pres. Biden has been hiding in his basement to hide in his two month run as president even though he's been on television constantly.

Pat Robertson's outfit CBN writes, Biden Announces First Press Conference After Historic 2-Month Delay in Ongoing 'Basement Strategy'. They claim Biden's White House communication staff is shielding him from taking questions from reporters because mentally he can't handle a few questions from the highly intelligent press corps.

Online wingnut scavengers put music to whenever Biden stutters or stumbles over a word to make it appear like he has dementia, lying liars that they are.

The Hill's Joe Concha has been attacking Biden for not being transparent and holding the most sacred of all journalistic endeavors, the first presidential press conference. They even put up a day counter to impress to their viewers that Biden has something to hide. What is it, you ask? Who knows, but it must be something, right?

Donald Trump broke every norm in political history and literally vomited on the entire press corps outside of sycophants from Fox News while lying about the coronavirus daily, and pronouncing reporters "enemies of the people." Trump lied so much he was forced to cancel the daily White House press briefings by the end of his term.

President Biden inherited COVID from Trump along with almost no infrastructure set up for the states to vaccinate people and millions of people out of work. But to the press corps the most important duty Biden should uphold is giving them a press conference.

Duncan Black writes, ONE WEEK UNTIL PRESS CONFERENCE DAY!!!!

Wow!

Pres. Biden should cancel this press event and troll the media, since most of the beltway press has piggybacked on the press conference meme.

Making sure Americans get much needed economic help and get vaccinated is paramount to the nations survival. Doing a national press conference means nothing compared to that.