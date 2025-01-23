WEAK: Trump's Inauguration Ratings Were In The Tank

Donald Trump's TV ratings were terrible for the January 6 inauguration. One of the cockwobblers' attack lines against his rivals is that they have horrible ratings, and nobody watches them.

His weak performance showed that Americans do not give a shit about him or his day. President Joe Biden's inauguration beat Trump by a massive 9 million viewers. That was an inauguration that Americans were glued to.

The Guardian:

According to audience measurement company Nielsen, 24.6 million people watched the former reality TV personality take office, compared with 33.8 million who saw Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration. The number of viewers was also significantly down on the 30.6 million Americans who watched coverage of Trump’s first inauguration. This time, the majority of viewers were aged 55 and over, with 17% of all US citizens in that age bracket watching, compared with 1.9% of people aged 18 to 34.

Will Trump blame his poor ratings performance on the weather?

On the deep state?

Federal workers he's throwing to the curb?

Oh, I know. It's a secret plot perpetrated by Haitian migrants forced to flee springfield, Ohio..

Demented Donald is obsessed with ratings, so I'm sure he fired somebody just to feel better about himself.