Biden Introduces Doocy To The Back Of His Hand

Pres. Joe Biden treated Peter Doocy like the joke he is after he'd extended his press conference well beyond the time allotted for reporters.
Not having made the official list of reporters for Biden to call upon, Doocy stood clamoring with other reporters vying for Biden's attention. Biden pointed at him and said, "You always ask me the nicest questions."
Doocy held up his notebook, and said, "I got a whole binder-full!"
Biden said, "I know you do! None of them make a lot of sense to me, but fire away."
Determined to prove Biden's point, Doocy said, "It's a new year. Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?"
At which point Biden openly laughed at his absurd question. He then proceeded to dismantle Doocy's lie with the surgical precision of...dare I suggest...Jen Psaki.
"Well, I'm not," said Biden.
Hammer, meet nail.
"I don't know what you consider to be too far to the left, if, in fact, we're talking about making sure we have the money for COVID. Making sure we have the money to put together a bipartisan infrastructure, making sure we are able to provide for those things that, in fact, significantly reduce the burden on working class people and make them have to continue to work hard," Biden continued. "I don't know how that is pointed to the left."
Seriously, why do Republicans and right-wing "news" outlets insist that getting a pandemic under control and fixing roads and providing jobs are priorities that only benefit liberals?
Going in for the kill, he told Doocy, "If you may recall, you guys have been trying to convince me that I am Bernie Sanders. I'm not. I like him, but I'm not Bernie Sanders. I'm not a socialist. I'm a mainstream Democrat, and I have been. Mainstream Democrats -- if you notice, the 48 of the 50 Democrats supported me in the Senate on virtually everything I asked."
Doocy did not get to ask a follow-up question.
