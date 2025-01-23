Trump Reneges On 'Ending Russia-Ukraine War In A Day'

Donald Trump told a group of business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, that he had no idea when the Russian/Ukraine war would end because it was 'up to Putin.'

Donald Trump campaigned heavily on the promise that he would end the war, by claiming the Russian invasion of Ukraine would've never happened if he was still president, and that he could end the war in a day.

The host gave Trump a golden parachute by asking if the war would be over at the same time next year, but Trump couldn't even give a definitive answer to THAT question.

He's a con-artist, after all.

QUESTION: Mr. President, when you're back here in Davos next year, will there be then a peace agreement with Ukraine and Russia by then? TRUMP: Well, you're going to have to ask Russia. Ukraine is ready to make a deal. Just so you understand, this is a war that should have never started. If I were president, it would never have started. This is a war that should have never, ever been started. And it wasn't started during my — there was never even talk about it.. I knew that it was the apple of President Putin's eye...

Traitor Trump is a serial liar like no other. Trump promised to end the war in one day.

Does the cockwobbler believe that Putin would have discussed the possibility of invading Ukraine with him before he did it?

Trump answers most questions that brush up against "you liar" by claiming the problem would never have happened if he was still in charge, but he never gives a direct answer because he is the spawn of Satan.

Sorry, I just channeled a MAGA self-appointed prophet.

But this lie is outrageous. And it's on video. May 3, 2023, talking to sycophant (and another con artist) Nigel Farage:

Let's see if the Beltway press can gather a little self-dignity and respect and not let this egregious lie go.

Q: Why is the price of eggs rising?

TRUMP: Ask Russia

Q: Why Did Kamala Harris lose the election?

TRUMP: Ask Russia

Q: Will your tariffs raise prices on consumers?

TRUMP: Ask Russia

Q: Why did you pardon violent J6 convicts?

TRUMP: Ask Russia