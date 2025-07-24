Epstein Asked In Deposition If He Ever Socialized With Trump With Underaged Girls

Pedo-Gate is exploding with evidence released or resurfaced videos dropping daily, and with each day, MAGA hero Donald J. Trump has called it "fake news." Like the Wall Street Journal story, for example, where the outlet alleges that Trump wrote a 50th birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein that included a drawing of the outline of a naked woman containing a pair of small arcs to emphasize the woman's breasts, and the future president's signature is a squiggly "Donald" below her waist, mimicking pubic hair." That, too, was "fake news," according to the president.

And the dozens of women who have accused Donald of sexual assault are "fake news." E. Jean Carroll is "fake news." And his supporters fell in line with the "fake news" defense. We all knew what kind of a 'man' Donald is, but Republicans fell in line behind the porn star-banging pussy grabber, too.

MAGA was sure that Donald would go after pedophile elites, and they would be held accountable. Then, Donald, an elitist, was outed on Epstein's list.

Epstein admitted in a 2010 deposition to "socializing" with Trump. Still, when a lawyer representing an underage victim of Epstein's asked if he had "ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18," Epstein pleaded his Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights.

Question: Have you ever had a personal relationship with Donald Trump?

Epstein. What do you mean by "personal relationship," sir?

Question: Have you socialized with him?

Epstein: Yes, sir.

Question: Yes?

Epstein: Yes, sir.

Question: Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18?

Epstein: Though I'd like to answer that question, at least today I'm going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights, sir.

Attorney General Pam Bondi canceled her CPAC appearance on a Human Trafficking panel, citing a "torn cornea." And the DOJ reportedly told Trump in May that his name is among others in the Epstein files. Go on, Donald, call it "fake news" again, you nasty old perv.