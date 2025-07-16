'He No Longer Needs Us': Trump Throws His Fans Under The Bus Over Epstein Scandal

Donald unleashed a rant on Truth Social over the massive Jeffrey Epstein cover-up scandal by his administration, and it almost - if you're familiar with narcissistic minds, and how projection is a feature - reads like a confession of sorts. Only a few of Trump's supporters are backing him on his latest screed as the walls close in around him.

And he threw his supporters under the bus, who want those complicit in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal to be held accountable, calling them his "PAST supporters," adding, "I don't want their support anymore!"

"The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again!" he wrote. "Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 "Intelligence" Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden's bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton's big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It's all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates."

That was a really looong sentence.

"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue," he breathlessly continued. "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this "bullshit," hook, line, and sinker. They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

"I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," he added. "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

RagDog200 responded, saying, "People you nominated for your own administration talked about Epstein for years. Now you’re saying it never was, without giving us the proof? And you don’t want the support of your full base simply because they don’t believe what you do?"

"Why is the Epstein case so important to the MAGA movement?" Greek American wrote. "It’s WHY Trump won in 2016. He promised to rip the mask off the globalist elite and drain their filthy swamp. If the GOP betrays that mission again, at least a third of the base walks. And they will lose 2026. Guaranteed."

"You're running cover for something very nefarious and you want us to look the other way. Not going to happen," @Scipio_Amer1canus wrote. "Your explanations are puerile at best and if you're willing to cave on this, what else and who else are you willing to sacrifice? If you're willing to let child rapists walk free, then you absolutely have no problem making policy that hurts my family and me."

"Unfortunately I think we may seeing the real Donald trump- he no longer needs us," @Edsam writes.

@PubliusSolon writes, "So prove it was hoax instead of bashing your “past supporters” because that isn’t helping your midterm chances."

Trump would easily prove his innocence by releasing the Epstein Files.

And now, he's calling his supporters "stupid people."

Trump: I call it the Epstein hoax. They’re talking about a guy who died 3-4 years ago. They want to talk about the Epstein hoax and the sad part, it is people that are doing Democrats work. They are stupid people. pic.twitter.com/7n9OWJg9S7 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2025