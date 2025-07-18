‘Bawdy’: Explosive Epstein-Trump Story Reveals Seedy Bro Relationship

The Wall Street Journal has details on a handwritten note Trump wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday.
By Red PainterJuly 18, 2025

The Wall Street Journal published an explosive article about a card and drawing that Donald Trump allegedly wrote (and drew) for Jeffrey Epstein for a binder made for his 50th birthday in 2003.

The letter signed with Trump’s name, was reviewed by the WSJ and is " bawdy."
It was described as containing "several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair."

The letter ends with a message from Trump: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

It also contained a totally bizarre made up dialogue between Trump and Epstein:

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” the note began.

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump denied he made the drawing, saying “I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else.”

Ok, Donald. Sue.

Drip, drip, drip. What else is going to come out? How will Qanon react?

Stay tuned!

UPDATE: Trump claims he "never" made drawings.

Trump told the WSJ that it was impossible he wrote a 2003 birthday message to Epstein, which featured a bawdy line drawing of a woman, because "I never wrote a picture in my life."

This is a lie

In 2005, Trump drew picture of the NYC skyline for a charity auction.

It was re-sold in 2017 for 30K

Judd Legum (@juddlegum.bsky.social) 2025-07-18T00:08:37.351Z

