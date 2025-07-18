‘Bawdy’: Explosive Epstein-Trump Story Reveals Seedy Bro Relationship

The Wall Street Journal published an explosive article about a card and drawing that Donald Trump allegedly wrote (and drew) for Jeffrey Epstein for a binder made for his 50th birthday in 2003.
The letter signed with Trump’s name, was reviewed by the WSJ and is " bawdy."
It was described as containing "several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair."
The letter ends with a message from Trump: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”
It also contained a totally bizarre made up dialogue between Trump and Epstein:
“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” the note began.
Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.
Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.
Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.
Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.
Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?
Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.
Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Trump denied he made the drawing, saying “I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else.”
Ok, Donald. Sue.
Drip, drip, drip. What else is going to come out? How will Qanon react?
Stay tuned!
UPDATE: Trump claims he "never" made drawings.