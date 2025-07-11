'Nice Self Own, Clowns': White House Posts Cringiest Tweet Ever

The White House under Donald J. Trump unleashes some weird tweets, and this newest one is no different, as it posted an AI image portraying the president as a buff tights-wearing Superman, with the words, "A Trump Presidency" and "Truth Justice And The American Way" included in the cringe post.

I can't believe this is an official tweet from the White House. Also, ICE would deport Superman for being an "illegal alien." But the current White House Twitter account is good at self-owns.

THE SYMBOL OF HOPE.



TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY.



SUPERMAN TRUMP. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fwFWeYonAq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 11, 2025

Critics weighed in with a reality check.

Superman was an undocumented immigrant https://t.co/7U9jsNHfr5 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 11, 2025

Mind you MAGA was calling Superman “woke” earlier this week because the character is an illegal alien, and now they’re photoshopping Trump as Superman? Nice self own, clowns. https://t.co/rWrwO9yLRl pic.twitter.com/VSiwHG55z9 — Tyler (@SacKingsTyler10) July 11, 2025

the rest of the world has gotta be pissing themselves in laughter at us at this point https://t.co/vd5ajGo8G8 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 11, 2025

Good try, White House. We haven't forgotten about the Epstein files, though. But thanks, once again, for turning this country into a laughingstock, as if other people around the world and in Sane America, can't see that Trump, a former beauty pageant barker, is an obese 79-year-old man who is so fucking confused that instead of showing up to work each day, he ends up at a golf course with a cart carrying his bloated carcass around.

Not to mention how utterly woke the original Superman was.