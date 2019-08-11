Kellyanne Conway Responds To Epstein's Death By Attacking 'Fictional Accusations Like Collusion With Russia'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday argued that Donald Trump linked Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein because he wants a thorough investigation of the sex offender's death.

Following Epstein's alleged prison suicide, Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory suggesting that the former president is responsible for Epstein's demise.

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead



I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this!



RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

"I think that the president just wants everything investigated," Conway insisted to host Bill Hemmer. "There is some unsealed information implicating some people very high up."

"There's always this rush to, 'We need transparency, we need accountability' when it involves fictional accusations like collusion with Russia to swing an election," she added. "This seems to be very concrete in that Jeffrey Epstein has done some very bad things over a number of years."