WATCH: Kellyanne Flustered By Fox Host Pressing On Trump Russia

Kellyanne Conway became very, um, defensive when co-host Bill Hemmer pushed her on if Trump is going to tell Putin to his face to stop meddling in our elections.

At the end of a long interview, America's Newsroom played a snippet of video of Trump saying Putin is going to be the easiest of them all during his trip abroad.

Trump's favorite presidential advisor was asked forcefully by co-host Bill Hemmer, "Will he tell Vladimir Putin to not meddle in American elections?"

Conway began spinning by saying they will discuss any "range of issues including those that affect the world's security."

She then spun her response into the annexation of Crimea, saying "this president has been tough when he needed to be," but refusing to address Hemmer's question directly. In other words, deflection, deflection, deflection.

Hemmer came back saying, "You have a bipartisan Senate report saying Moscow, they were all over 2016. Will [Trump] address that directly with Vladimir Putin, yes or no?"

That's a simple question, isn't it?

Conway made believe Trump already has taken care of that, but if he actually did it was way before the new Senate report came out declaring Russia preferred Trump.

We further assess Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.” The new Senate report calls this a “sound intelligence product.”

Then Kellyanne launched into a long, arduous gas-lightening argument that Russian meddling had no impact on the outcome of the 2016 election which was not what the Fox News host asked her.

Conway, "....let’s just make very clear the difference between that report about interference, about the fact that Russia wanted to interfere in the elections, tried to interfere in the elections and what we were promised beginning 18 months ago and in some corners still which is collusion that had direct nexus to the election results that swung the election to Donald Trump. Nobodies even saying that anymore.”

Hemmer replied, "meaning no votes were changed..."

Well that's right...it did not swing the election results," and then she attacked Hillary of course.

Hemmer responded, "This is important also...I get it..but as president of the United States you're talking about the democratic process and keeping it pure. why not take this opportunity to have this conversation?"

Conway brought up older intelligence assessments that were aligned with the new Senate Intel report saying Russia meddled in our election, but then veered off into Trumpland.

She said, "We do not want anybody interfering in our democracy but it is foolish for anybody to still be going back to 2016, almost 2 years now and trying to pretend that the election results - happen because of any outside interference."

In other words, you're not honest, Bill Hemmer for even asking this question.

And Trump has no desire or the spine to directly confront Putin.

Let's face it, the Russians helped Trump win the election in some form, of that there can be no debate.