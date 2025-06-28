White House Is Furious Over Sculpture Showing Trump Dancing With Epstein

The White House is fuming after a gold sculpture showing Donald Trump doing his little fisty dance alongside pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein popped up in front of the US Capitol. The sculpture includes a quote from the White House that reads, "In the United States of America, you have the freedom to display your so-called 'art,' no matter how ugly it is."

A new statue features a golden TV looping Trump’s awkward dance—symbolizing his love for gold and TV. A plaque quotes a Trump WH statement: “In the U.S.…you have the freedom to display your so-called ‘art,’ no matter how ugly it is.”

The sculpture features a golden television, adorned with a bald eagle. The TV shows clips of Trump dancing in different locations, according to the Irish Star. In one of the clips, Trump is seen dancing next to Epstein, and even though Donald has partied with the infamous pedophile and had him on speed dial, the White House is angry.

“Wow, these liberal activists masquerading as ‘artists,’ are dumber than I thought!” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson wrote Thursday in a statement sent to The Washington Post. “I’ve tricked them into taking down their ugly sculpture and replacing it with a beautiful video of the President’s legendary dance moves that will bring joy and inspiration to all tourists traversing our National Mall. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

“Maybe they will put this on their next sculpture,” she added.

The quote from this newest sculpture is taken from a comment the White House sent to The Washington Post last week over an 8-foot-tall artwork titled “Dictator Approved,” featuring a gold-painted hand with a thumbs-up crushing the crown of the Statue of Liberty.

The mysterious sculptures only give one clue as to who the artist is. According to The Daily Beast, the National Park Service permit lists a “Mary Harris,” but no contact details.

The Post reports that art sleuths suspect the name is a wink at labor-icon Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, famous for rattling the powerful a century ago—suggesting the pranksters see themselves as her 21st-century heirs.

Former co-President Elon Musk suggested in a tweet that Trump was in the Epstein files. Of course, when they made up, Musk deleted it. And even though MAGA has remained adamant that Epstein didn't kill himself (this is the one issue I agree with them about, but for different reasons), Trump's FBI Director and Deputy Director both stated in late May that the death of Epstein was caused by suicide.

