White House Furious After AOC Calls Trump ‘Rapist’ Over Epstein Files

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who looks and acts like a villain from a poorly written cartoon, lashed out after New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Donald J. Trump, an adjudicated rapist, a rapist, and she did so without mentioning the president's name.

All of this came about over the massive cover-up we're witnessing over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"Wow," AOC tweeted, "who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?"

Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2025

That post was unleashed after the N.Y. Democrat retweeted this doozy of a link by WIRED:

BREAKING: Metadata shows the FBI’s ‘raw’ Jeffrey Epstein prison video was likely modified. https://t.co/kT890Zoc1o — WIRED (@WIRED) July 11, 2025

MAGA heads exploded over AOC's tweet even though she never directly called out Trump, and that's rather telling. They knew who she was talking about when she said a rapist was elected, including Steven Cheung.

“AOC likes to play pretend like she’s from the block, but in reality she’s just a sad, miserable blockhead who is trying to overcompensate for her lack of self-confidence that has followed her for her entire life,” Cheung told the Daily Beast. “Instead, she should get some serious help for her obvious and severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her pea-sized brain.”

Back in February, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the "client list" of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on her desk. Still, now, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is walking that back.

We know the list exists, and we've seen the photos and video of Trump partying with his longtime friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Still, MAGA is doing a 180 turn because, as it happens, the pedophiles they were vociferously looking for are being covered up by the Trump administration.

Shorter MAGA: 'I don't care if he's a pedophile. He's still my Trumpy Bear!'

You don’t speak for Trump’s collective base. I couldn’t give a flying fuck about Jeffrey Epstein or any mythical list. That’s not why I voted for Trump. — 💫RNcat💫 (@RNcat50) July 9, 2025

MAGA is mad at AOC, even though, again, she did not mention his name.

Even under the ridiculously lenient standards of NY Times v. Sullivan, you’ve managed to incur defamation liability



Wow https://t.co/i5lXbo5K0o — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 12, 2025

Donald Trump has never been criminally convicted of rape. I hope he sues your ass. @POTUS https://t.co/VIDBCy7Xes — GSD (@2c2h1d) July 11, 2025

@AOC - you dumb bitch, Trump was acquitted of rape so you just committed libel and slander again. I hope Trump sues the fucking horse teeth off your stupid ass! Fucking jerkoff!! https://t.co/5cxqRr4abE — Always Watching (@evergreenm11) July 11, 2025

Screenshot of the evidence for the defamation lawsuit that this low-IQ idiot deserves.



Sue her, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/HWz6y7gFvl pic.twitter.com/pdHalFODfR — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 11, 2025

I'll leave this here: