White House Furious After AOC Calls Trump ‘Rapist’ Over Epstein Files

Aww, they're mad:(
White House Furious After AOC Calls Trump ‘Rapist’ Over Epstein Files
Credit: Nrkbeta/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJuly 13, 2025

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who looks and acts like a villain from a poorly written cartoon, lashed out after New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Donald J. Trump, an adjudicated rapist, a rapist, and she did so without mentioning the president's name.

All of this came about over the massive cover-up we're witnessing over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"Wow," AOC tweeted, "who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?"

That post was unleashed after the N.Y. Democrat retweeted this doozy of a link by WIRED:

MAGA heads exploded over AOC's tweet even though she never directly called out Trump, and that's rather telling. They knew who she was talking about when she said a rapist was elected, including Steven Cheung.

“AOC likes to play pretend like she’s from the block, but in reality she’s just a sad, miserable blockhead who is trying to overcompensate for her lack of self-confidence that has followed her for her entire life,” Cheung told the Daily Beast. “Instead, she should get some serious help for her obvious and severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her pea-sized brain.”

Back in February, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the "client list" of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on her desk. Still, now, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is walking that back.

We know the list exists, and we've seen the photos and video of Trump partying with his longtime friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Still, MAGA is doing a 180 turn because, as it happens, the pedophiles they were vociferously looking for are being covered up by the Trump administration.

Shorter MAGA: 'I don't care if he's a pedophile. He's still my Trumpy Bear!'

MAGA is mad at AOC, even though, again, she did not mention his name.

I'll leave this here:

I’m gonna post this every day so nobody forgets exactly who Donald Trump is and why the Epstein files have suddenly disappeared.

Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 2025-07-12T11:16:42.536Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon