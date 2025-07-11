Excuses For Trump's Epstein Cover-Up Keep Getting Weirder

You may read this, and think, 'okay, the excuses for Trump's Epstein cover-up can't get worse than this.' But I'm not so sure.

We're in the Mariana Trench of Republican spin, with right wing influencers trying to help Trump distract his way out of whatever Epstein had on him. This after years of cashing in on the Epstein algorithm. There may be no bottom.

Transcript via Media Matters:

GREG KELLY (HOST): Epstein, what happened? And who the hell is this guy? The stuff that has not been emphasized enough. This all was possibly a guy who was working for the Central Intelligence Agency and was engaging in sexual blackmail, blackmailing our adversaries. And we still have leverage over our adversaries. And that's why they can't reveal all the information.

Am I crazy? I don't think so. Number one, he gets a job at a prestigious high school after dropping out of NYU. He's not a college graduate. He's teaching at one of the top high schools in New York. Now get this, the guy who hired him for that job is Harry Barr. Nope, not Bill Barr. Let me see Harry Barr. OK? This guy, Harry Barr, who — now we can show you Bill Barr — is the father of Bill Barr, who also worked in the CIA. Bill Barr, before he was attorney general, before he was attorney general in the Bush administration, worked at the CIA for a couple of years. That's pretty crazy, too.

Epstein has all these friends, even after he's convicted of sexual molestation. Titans of industry, Bill Gates and the rest. Gets arrested, doesn't seem to turn anybody off. And even top government officials still visit this convicted sex offender. There is a guy under Biden, he was the director of the Central Intelligence Agency by the name of William Burns. OK. Back in 2014, after Epstein had already been convicted of the sex stuff with kids, he visited him multiple times in 2014. Now, where did he visit him? This is not jail — at his house and an office in Washington. Keep going please. This is all part of the public record. The CIA said the director did not know anything about him. How about that one? The CIA guy did not know about — couldn't Google him. Mr. Burns met with Epstein as he was preparing to leave government service. OK. Epstein offered general advice on transition to the private sector. They first met in Washington, and then Mr. Burns visited Epstein's townhouse in Manhattan. This makes perfect sense. He's the — and also the deputy secretary of state, the number two official under Obama, hanging around with Epstein, looking for job advice. He could have gone to the head of Merrill Lynch, American Express. Why is he going to Jeffrey Epstein, who doesn't even have a company?

I think it was because Epstein was working for these guys. Who knows, maybe Epstein is a patriot, for crying out loud. Maybe he was just doing what he was told, and it had nothing to do with the girls, young girls or anything like that. Who knows? It could be a deep cover story. I mean, how the hell does a child molester get a sweet prison deal like this?

...

KELLY: It's totally crazy.