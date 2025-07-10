Jake Tapper: Trump Is Playing Public For Fools Over Epstein

CNN’s Jake Tapper has accused the Trump administration of playing the public for fools by closing the case on Jeffrey Epstein. Via the Daily Beast:



“This isn’t going to go away,” Tapper warned on his weekday show Tuesday, just hours after President Donald Trump abruptly cut off questions about Epstein during a Cabinet meeting by snapping, “Are you still talking about Jeffery Epstein?”

[...] Noting the Trump administration had essentially declared “case closed” after fueling speculation about the Epstein files for months, Tapper wondered, “What’s really going on? I mean what’s really going on?”

“While there may not be an official client list to be released, as the administration is now saying, there’s a lot of extra information that is not being made public,” he said.

Pointing to 22 FBI files containing thousands of heavily redacted pages on the Epstein case publicly available in the FBI “Vault,” Tapper said, “There’s a trove of information that the Trump administration right now is refusing to share. Information that could well point to the powerful folks who availed themselves of the sex-trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein.”