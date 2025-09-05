'HOAX!': Trump Explodes In Rage Over Epstein Survivors' Press Conference

The pedo is mad, y'all.
By Conover KennardSeptember 5, 2025

Donald Trump doubled down on his Epstein "hoax" claim, this time on Truth Social, after survivors called for the release of the client list. The Trump administration has taken part in a massive cover-up of the Epstein Files, breaking its promise of transparency. Also, Trump is trying to distract Americans from another abysmal jobs report.

"The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!" he insisted. "They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims. Does anybody really believe that?"

"Where were they during his very public trials, and for all of those years before his death?" he continued. "The answer is, “nowhere to be found.” The now dying (after the DOJ gave thousands of pages of documents in full compliance with a very comprehensive and exacting Subpoena from Congress!) Epstein case was only brought back to life by the Radical Left Democrats because they are doing so poorly, with the lowest poll numbers in the history of the Party (16%), while the Republicans are doing so well, among the highest approval numbers the Party has ever had!"

"The Dems don’t care about the victims, as proven by the fact that they never did before," he added. "This is merely another Democrat HOAX, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, and all of the others, in order to deflect and distract from the great success of a Republican President, and the record setting failure of the previous Administration, and the Democrat Party. The Department of Justice has done its job, they have given everything requested of them. It’s time to end the Democrat Epstein Hoax, and give the Republicans credit for the great, even legendary, job that they are doing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

There is a lot to unpack there, but the facts are: The jobs report was absolute shit. And, Trump could release the files to clear himself if he's innocent of any wrongdoing.

And all of this is a self-inflicted injury, Mr. President, sir:

Unfortunately, we are all suffering from his actions.

Discussion

