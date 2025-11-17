'A Thousand Of Us': Epstein Survivors Push For Release Of Files In Powerful PSA

Donald J. Trump thinks the brave women who survived abuse by notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein are a "hoax." Still, they're telling the world that they are very real in a PSA video produced by World Without Exploitation. Ahead of Tuesday's vote to release the Epstein Files, the video directs the public to a link to send automated letters of support to their congressional leaders.

The powerful video features the survivors of the horrific abuse holding photos of themselves at the ages they met Epstein, the wealthy late financier who is linked with influential individuals.

“There are about a thousand of us,” a woman says in the video. “It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows.”

AOL reports:

Epstein survivor Annie Farmer, whose sister Maria Farmer was the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Epstein in 1996, stressed the release of the files is not a political issue but one that has been buried too long. "Please remember that these are crimes that were committed against real humans, real individuals. This is not a political issue. This, this has been going on for decades," Annie Farmer said. "My sister Maria Farmer reported this under the Clinton’s administration, right? There have been mistakes that were made in this case under the Bush administration. So many things have happened over the decades that were law enforcement failures in this case. "This is not partisan. We’re asking for you to stand with us now to release all of the files," she continued. Bensky has said she was 17 and a budding ballerina in 2004 when Epstein sexually abused her at his Manhattan mansion. "When you look at how long this has spanned, we have to do something about it. And it really is not political. It's never been political for us," she said.

After a backlash, and with many Republicans expected to defy Trump to sign off on releasing the files, the president, a longtime friend of Epstein's, finally called for releasing them. But that was after Trump called for his party to stay in line and vote against the petition. And of course, he'll have his Attorney General Pam Bondi to "investigate" it, even though she claimed the list doesn't exist, and that was just before she said the list was on her desk. I'm sure Team Trump is ready with their Sharpies to "investigate" the files.

The survivors deserve to be heard. And not only that, the system that allowed the abuse to continue needs to be put in the wood chipper, and die a painful death. All of this shit needs a do-over, but this administration is a huge part of the problem.