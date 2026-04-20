'The Polls Are Rigged!': Trump Throws A Tantrum After Brutal Numbers Hit

Donald J. Trump, the same man who once bragged he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose voters, is losing voters, according to his abysmal poll numbers, and he’s not taking it very well. Trump's poll numbers have hit the lowest mark in his second term, and he's only just over a year on the job. And Trump is taking the GOP down with him.

Trump is out there on Truth Social, throwing a full-blown, massive tantrum because the alleged fake news pundits and rigged polls aren't giving him the glowing headlines he demands, especially amid the war he started.

"Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," he insisted. "I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief."

"90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged," he falsely added. "Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future! President DJT"

Yeah, sure. The real kicker? Grandpa is lashing out because his poll numbers are tanking amid the Iran war that he initiated. Recent polls (NBC, CNN trackers, etc.) have his approval dipping into the high 30s/low 40s, with disapproval climbing as the war drags on, the economy feels the heat, and even some of his base is getting war-weary.

The “golden age” was supposed to have arrived by now, but as it happens, it's more difficult when you're busy threatening war crimes, then claiming peace deals, while, at the same time, the war is costing taxpayers up to a whopping $1.6 billion per day.

Keep watching those rigged polls, Mr. President, sir. They're saying what most people are thinking, you stupid fuck.