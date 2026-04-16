'I Hit The 50,000 Dow Mark!' Trump Delivers Most Pathetic Victory Lap Ever

Try to focus, Donald. Focus on the question.
By Conover KennardApril 16, 2026

Of course, Donald J. Trump is touting the Dow as if it were his personal high score in an arcade game, revealing his reliance on spectacle rather than substance because that’s exactly who he is. Like Pam Bondi, his focus is "look at the Dow!" When Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo asked what he’d actually do for the economy, his response was essentially, "nothing, because my record speaks for itself."

"Sir, what are your top priorities now for the economy for the rest of the year?" Bartiromo asked.

That's a softball question for any president, but Trump lost his focus, of course, and is basically saying he doesn't need to do anything.

"To be honest, we are doing so well," he insisted. "You look at this. I hit the 50,000 Dow mark, which everyone said couldn't happen in four years. I did it in one year." Under Biden, the Dow was on target to hit 50,000 in another six months, until DOGE dismantled everything.

"I hit the 7000 S&P mark in less than one year, which was a number, as you know, you reported it," he continued. "They said if at the end of four years you hit those numbers, I did it at the end of a year. Now, we have to do a little bit of a turn, a detour to a place called Iran, and we have to stop them from ever having a nuclear weapon."

"And if you told me that in the midst of it, we would have a stock market that's almost as good as it was two months ago, just about very close, and that we'd have oil, that we'd be selling oil, that oil would be at 92 or whatever it is right now instead of 200," he said. "Because a lot of people said, oh, it'll be 200. This is in the midst of everything."

"Now, I think we're doing very well, and maybe people assume we're going to win this thing pretty soon," he added. "We've beaten them militarily totally."

Trump's chosen war with Iran is costing this country roughly $1 billion to $2 billion per day (!!!) while Americans are facing astronomical health care costs, a sharp increase in food costs, and a rise in gasoline prices at the pump. This brain-addled president thinks we're doing "so well" because of the fucking Dow. He's never been in a grocery store or a gas station, and he's been afforded the best health care that anyone could imagine. Trump has no concept of how everyday Americans live, and he should because that's part of his job. A big part!

BARTIROMO: Moving to domestic issues, what are your top priorities now for the economy for the rest of the year?

TRUMP: To be honest, we are doing so well. You look at this. I hit the 50,000 Dow mark.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-15T11:22:05.552Z

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