Ready, Fire, Aim? The Army Has A Sudden $6B Budget Shortfall

The Army is grappling with a "sudden" budget crunch and scrambling to slash training costs across broad swaths of the force, according to internal documents reviewed by ABC News and multiple U.S. officials.

Gee, seems like someone should have seen that coming. Isn't Whiskey Pete supposed to be in charge of their budget?

The cuts are to make up for a shortfall of some $4 billion to $6 billion, according to one of the officials, as the service has drastically expanded its operational footprint at home and abroad. But you can be sure Trump's "Golden Dome" plan has a lot to do with it.

The cuts range from elite schools to unit-level training, and have triggered a wave of abrupt cancellations and unusually aggressive spending scrutiny months before the fiscal year ends in September. The service's multibillion-dollar shortfall is the product of a widening set of operational demands and rising costs across the force.

Major drivers, a U.S. official noted, have been costs associated with the Iran war and an expanding mission securing the southern U.S. border.

You don't say!

https://bsky.app/profile/godofindifference.bsky.social/post/3mlqxwgwbks2b

Cut to much and Canada and Mexico may decide to Invade us, LOL. Army may slash 90,000 troops as Pentagon faces budget cuts and strategic shake-up: report flip.it/S57aZm — Deeds Not Words (@nodderuf.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T04:23:02.416Z

Under pressure to make drastic budget cuts, Army leaders have struck an unusual agreement with Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency: Don’t DOGE us; we will DOGE ourselves. www.nbcnews.com/politics/nat... — Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T10:31:08.354Z

Additionally, expansive National Guard missions, including the ongoing deployment in Washington, D.C., which alone is projected to cost roughly $1.1 billion this year, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.