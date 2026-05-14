Trump ‘Golden Dome’ Will Waste $1T Taxpayer Money, Enrich Cronies

President Ballroom’s latest plan to loot the Treasury won’t even do the job of protecting the U.S., the CBO found.
Trump ‘Golden Dome’ Will Waste $1T Taxpayer Money, Enrich Cronies
Credit: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenMay 14, 2026

Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” is not another plan to physically slather gold all over something to make himself look more king-like but it might as well be. As Mother Jones explains, it’s Trump’s scheme for a missile defense shield over the entire country, modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome system. Never mind that the U.S. is vastly larger than Israel and that Israel’s system is designed to protect from missiles from within 40 miles.

Now, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated the cost to be about $1.2 trillion. The CBO also found the system would not block all missiles. Its cost estimate is a huge increase from Trump’s $175 billion estimate.

Meanwhile, “companies like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Anduril are likely to profit: they’re among 12 companies that have already been awarded $3.2 billion in Golden Dome contracts,” Mother Jones said.

The CBO report was requested by Sen. Jeff Merkley, The Daily Beast reported. He called it, “nothing more than a massive giveaway to defense contractors paid for entirely by working Americans.”

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