AMERICA LAST: Trump's Ballroom Is Being Built With $37M Of Foreign Steel

So much for America First, again.
AMERICA LAST: Trump's Ballroom Is Being Built With $37M Of Foreign Steel
Credit: BlueSky screen grab
By NewsHound EllenApril 9, 2026

Donald Trump’s hideous Marie Antoinette Ballroom just got even uglier.

A New York Times report on the steel for Trump’s $400 million ballroom project found that $37 million worth of European steel is being used for the construction in the American People’s House.

The company providing the steel is Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s second largest steel maker, according to The Times. “The White House has not disclosed details of the donation, but Mr. Trump said last October that he had been offered a donation of steel for the ballroom valued at $37 million,” The Times reported.

And guess what? Days later, “the White House made adjustments to its tariffs that could benefit ArcelorMittal, by cutting in half the tariffs applied to exports of automotive steel from its Canadian plant,” The Times noted.

What a coinky-dink!

Trump's gold-slathered ballroom is being built as he cuts food assistance, health insurance and just about every other government service for the rest of us not "donating" to him.

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