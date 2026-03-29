Trump Wants To Destroy Another Historic Part Of The White House

Marie Antoinette Trump seems hellbent on turning the People’s House into some gaudy monument to his narcissism.

Not content with destroying the entire East Wing of the White House for the sake of his gold-plated ballroom or remodeling the Lincoln bathroom in his own garish image, Trump has now set his sights on wrecking the Treaty Room.

The Treaty Room is “one of the most historic rooms in the White House,” according to The New York Times. “Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley used it as a Cabinet room, and it was where the Spanish-American War peace protocol of 1898, and the nuclear test ban treaty of 1963, were signed.” Presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden have also made major wartime addresses from the room.

Trump thinks it should be turned into a guest bedroom. No doubt it will have all the vulgar details he is known for.

You’d think the guy who just launched a war that is already going badly and tanking the economy would have more important things to do than to destroy historic rooms at the White House. But there seems to be no end to Trump’s dereliction of duty. The Times reported that Trump broke this news during a tour to a small group of people that included members of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House and the Commission of Fine Arts. The tour was called so “abruptly” that the chair of the Commission of Fine Arts had to rush back from London in order to attend,” The Times noted.

Trump also “’ encouraged’ the people present to vote to endorse his changes on the spot,” The Times said.