Shutdown Won’t Stop Trump’s Gaudy Ballroom Construction

The government shutdown halts paychecks for hundreds of thousands but it work on Trump’s Gilded-Age ballroom will not be interrupted.
Credit: McCrery Architects/The White House, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenOctober 2, 2025

While Marie Antoinette Trump and his billionaire BFFs seem hell-bent on killing both the economy and Americans, work on the ostentatious monstrosity BuzzFeed described as looking “like a Vegas casino threw up” will go on unimpeded by the government shutdown or Americans in need.

ABC News reported that a White House official has assured Americans that, though they may be struggling to put food on the table and a roof over their heads, “There will not be a stoppage of ballroom work when the shutdown occurs.”

“Work will continue to be performed as the funds currently supporting are not tied to a FY26 enacted appropriation," the White House official also told ABC, which is not exactly a promise that no public funds are to be used ever. However, the $24 million YouTube just ponied up for America’s Versailles (in return for having had the nerve to suspend Trump for fomenting an attack on the U.S. Capitol with lies about the 2020 election) will surely go a long way toward saving public funds for work on Trump’s “gift” jet from Qatar.

Let everyday Americans eat cake (if they can afford it) because Trump and the billionaires want to party like it’s 1682!

