Solar Company Donates Millions To Trump's Ballroom, He Cuts Funding To Their Projects

Yet another company is learning the hard way that loyalty to Donald Trump only goes one way. Today's edition of FAFO involves NextEra, one of the largest energy companies in the country. They donated over $5 million dollars towards Donald Trump's vanity project - the tacky ballroom White House extension.

In return he cancelled one of their largest projects, called Esmeralda 7. The project was planned for the Nevada desert and would have helped fuel energy for around two million homes using solar energy. Welp, the Interior Department cancelled it as part of their sledgehammer attack on solar and wind projects.

The New York Times reports that the project "would have comprised a sprawling network of solar panels and batteries across 118,000 acres of federally owned land in the Nevada desert northwest of Las Vegas. It was expected to produce up to 6.2 gigawatts of energy, enough to power nearly two million homes."

NextEra Energy, one of the largest utility companies in the country, was partnering with Invenergy, a solar and wind farm company. And we know how much Trump hates wind.

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management provided no explanation for the cancellation, but it falls in line with a series of dramatic steps the Trump Administration has taken to stop renewable energy projects.

The Esmeralda 7 had been approved under the Biden Administration, which makes sense, since they like science and energy and the Earth and believe in climate change...none of which Donald Trump believes in.

Oh, and NextEra donated at least $5 million to fund the Trump’s $200 million ugly gold ballroom at the White House. I guess that bribe didn't payoff.

FAFO.