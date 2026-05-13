Trump: ‘I Don’t Think About’ Americans’ Finances, ‘Not Even A Little Bit’

In case anyone still thinks President Billion-Dollar Ballroom cares about everyday Americans.
By NewsHound EllenMay 13, 2026

On Tuesday, very bleak news about the Trump administration’s effect on Americans’ pocketbooks confirmed what most of us already knew. The New York Times summed up the 3.8% spike in consumer prices this way: “Consumer prices in the United States rose last month at the fastest rate since May 2023, as sharp increases in energy costs caused by war in the Middle East made life more expensive for American consumers.”

It’s not just higher energy costs that have been delivered by “businessman” and “dealmaker” Donald Trump. Grocery costs rose 2.9 percent, partly thanks to Trump’s tariffs, The Times said. As Susie Madrak noted, “For the first time in three years, Americans’ wages are no longer outpacing inflation.”

And it’s predicted to get even worse, according to The Times.

After this terrible news for non-billionaires was made public, the president who has used his job to grow his net worth by at least $3 billion, made plain he could not care less about any of his struggling constituents.

“Mr. President, to what extent are Americans’ financial situations motivating you to make a deal?” Trump was asked by a reporter.

Marie Antoinette Trump didn’t even try to look like he cares. “Not even a little bit,” he said. “The only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran, they can't have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing. We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That's all.”

Yeah, well, he doesn't care about that, either. Because Iran was abiding by the non-nuclear agreement that Trump abandoned.

Donald Trump is unfit for office. Period.

Trump on Iran War:

Reporter: What extent are Americans’ financial situation motivating you to make a deal?

Trump: Not even a little bit. I don't think about Americans’ financial situation

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-05-12T18:08:35.240Z

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