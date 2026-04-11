Fox Business Anchor: 'Trump's Messaging' 'Spooked The Markets A Little Bit'

Fox Business anchor David Asman did his best to put a happy face on the damage Trump is doing to our economy while downplaying the fact that he's a dangerous raving lunatic.

During yet another segment where someone on Fox was telling their audience that inflation isn't all that bad if you just ignore those pesky gas prices, Asman pretended Vance's visit to the Middle East for negotiations this Saturday is going to cure everything while calling Trump's rantings on Truth Social where he continues to threaten Iran "messaging."

Here's the exchange from this Friday's America's Newsroom via Media Matters:

SANDRA SMITH (ANCHOR): Fox Business anchor David Asman and Solus Alternative Asset Management strategist Dan Greenhaus are with us. So, David and Dan, this is obviously critical, and as we got this inflation report today, the reason why we are seeing uncertainty and volatility there, is because of the energy markets. So, until the strait starts moving again and these ships start passing through, are we going to see decline in energy prices? DAVID ASMAN (FOX BUSINESS ANCHOR): Well, remember yesterday the markets did pretty well, and oil was going up. Today, oil's going up and they're not doing pretty well, although we should mention the NASDAQ, the tech heavy NASDAQ, because of the [Magnificent Seven] stock, because of a certain number of stocks, is still in positive territory. But I think President Trump's messaging over the past couple of hours — because when markets opened, it looked pretty good. But the messaging was, has spooked markets a little bit. His hardcore — he's setting, I think he's setting the table for VP Vance's meeting with the Iranians tomorrow in Pakistan. So, I think that's what's happening. However, it is spooking the markets. That could change dramatically with the course of these negotiations they're having in Iran. Having said that, we had this inflation number coming in, the media was painting it all wrong, saying it was a terrible inflation report. No. The core inflation number, which is what the Fed looks at as — SMITH: Strips out food and energy.

ASMAN: Yeah, but that's what the Fed looks at, and that's what they raise or lower rates based on. SMITH: I got ya. ASMAN: It was lower than expectations. So, it was actually a pretty good inflation report. It just shows, and that was for March, that was during war territory. So, it shows that a lot of traders believe you can look through this oil crisis. You can look through the war to the end and see things coming up pretty well, because our economy is so solid.

They know full well this is not going to be resolved in the short term and oil prices are going to stay high for a very long time, and they're ignoring all of the other products that are not making it through the strait as well, and the damage to our economy that will be causing along with the soaring gas prices.

How much longer they can keep some of this up as reality continues to catch up to their lies remains to be seen.