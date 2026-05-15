Rep. Jim Jordan On High Gas Prices: 'That's Life'

Jordan immediately tried to weasel out of his statement after CNN's Kaitlan Collins called him out, saying they were her words, not his. Here's Jordan sounding just as tone deaf as FBN's Larry Kudlow and Trump himself during this Thursday's The Source with Kaitlan Collins after Collins played a tape of Jordan in 2022 saying $5 per gallon gas kills the economy:

COLLINS: I mean, what happens to the economy if we hit $5 a gallon now?

JORDAN: Well, it's not good. We'd like it to come down. But, you know, we're also seeing some good signs. In the month of April, what, we have 115,000 job growth in the economy. Those are some -- there's some good signs out there. We all want prices to come down. We all want things to be more affordable, particularly for young couples who are buying that first home, got a young family. We all want that to happen.

But we don't want this country, and what they've done over 47 years, the people they've killed, the evil they've been a part of, we don't want them getting a nuclear weapon.

So, now -- and when Biden was driving up the gas prices, it was because of stupid regulation and taxes and everything else and spending. It wasn't to prevent the regime. In fact, they were cozying up to Iran. They were giving them American tax dollars to them. They were doing all kinds of stupid deals.

Thank goodness President Trump got us out of that those -- that deal and is focused on what's good for the long-term security and safety of the planet. Not just Americans, but the entire planet. Because, everyone knows this regime is, even China knows, this regime is bad, and that's why they've told the President that they want to help us stop this Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

COLLINS: I mean, China does a lot of business with Iran.

But to the point. I mean, it sounds like you're saying, Gas prices went up under Biden, and I criticized it then because, I didn't like why they were going up.

I mean, they're going up a lot under this president that you supported, but you're just saying, It's for the right reason, in your view.

JORDAN: Yes, and it's for a reason that he told the American people he was going to do. One thing I know about this president, unlike so many other people in elective office, when this President says something, he does what he said. He said he would cut taxes, he did. He said he would secure the border. He did. He said he would make sure Iran didn't get a nuclear weapon, and he's going about doing that. And thank goodness he's got the courage and the toughness--

COLLINS: But what about--

JORDAN: --and the willingness to do what he said, when most of the other president -- all the other presidents, for 47 years, wouldn't do it, but this guy will.

COLLINS: What about his promise in 2024 that if he was reelected, gas would be under $2 a gallon because of his policies?

JORDAN: Well, gas prices were coming down until we had to deal with this situation. But, you know, that's -- that's life, that's dealing with world, and the world we live in.

I think the country gets the fundamental fact, and I know I understand this, President Trump makes decisions that are in the best interest of our nation. 250 years, greatest country in history. He makes decisions that are going to help our country and the long-term security and safety of the people.

He has the pro -- and I think you want a commander-in-chief like that. You want a commander-in-chief who's willing to do tough things that he knows are good for us, all of us, all of your viewers, everyone in this country, and frankly, everyone around the world, it is good if Iran doesn't get a nuclear weapon.

COLLINS: But if someone's listening to you and they were paying $2.98 a gallon of gas before the war started, and now they're paying $4.53. I mean, saying, That's life, might not make them feel better--

JORDAN: I didn't -- those are -- those are your words.

COLLINS: --when they're filling up their car.

JORDAN: Those are your words, not mine. I'm saying, this is the--

COLLINS: No, you said, That's life, just now.

JORDAN: --this is the situation. This is the situation. They were pursuing a nuclear weapon. They wanted to get there. President Trump said, I'm not going to do that. He ran on that. And he's taken the appropriate action that I think you want your commander-in-chief to take for the security and safety of America.

COLLINS: But he also ran on bringing gas prices to under $2 a gallon. I mean--



JORDAN: Well, hopefully -- hopefully we'll -- hopefully we'll get--

COLLINS: --are voters supposed to look at that and say which one is--

JORDAN: --hopefully we'll get there soon. I want -- I want gas prices low too. I mean, we all want gas prices low. Who doesn't for goodness sake? But we also don't want Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

And I think the country is smart. They understand that decisions have to be made. Let's focus on getting those gas prices down as quickly and as fast as we can. But let's also focus on making sure that this regime who was willing to hang a 19-year-old star athlete in their country, willing to do that, let's make sure they don't have a nuclear weapon.

COLLINS: You said, That's life. I was just quoting what you said a second ago. Those were not my words. Those were your words.

JORDAN: No, I'm not saying, That's life, like--

COLLINS: I just--

JORDAN: I'm saying, life sometimes throws things at you that you didn't anticipate, and you have to deal with it, and you want a commander-in-chief who will deal with it and deal with it in a way that is focused on the safety of the people he was elected to serve and protect.