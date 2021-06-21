2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Psaki Bombs Jim Jordan

Does Gym Jordan have amnesia or is he just a liar?
By John Amato
By John Amato
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki crushed Rep. Jim Jordan's lame attempts to attack the Biden administration's economy over fuel prices.

Gas prices have risen from this time last year. That's not surprising given that a year ago demand for fuel during the COVID lockdown was at historic lows.

Price increases are also understandable because of cyber attacks on our pipeline as well as problems with OPEC. But Jim Jordan certainly has amnesia when it comes to prices pre-pandemic and under Traitor Trump.

The Ohio representative who still embroiled in a horrific OSU sex case tweeted this out today.

Average gas price:

June 2020: $2.21
June 2021: $3.07

President Biden’s economy!

Jen Psaki was quick to respond and it was not pretty for Gym.

Does this mean Gym Jordan has amnesia or is just a liar?

Again, the pandemic decreased the demand for oil, so NOW oil prices have risen, which translates into a rise in gas prices.

Forbes' Robert Rapier explains that attacking Biden over rising gas prices is ludicrous:

In the past six months, the price of oil has risen by $0.56/gallon, while the price of gasoline is up $0.50/gallon. In other words, the vast majority of the gasoline price rise can be accounted for by the rise in the price of oil.

Forbes also lists the Texas freeze as a major problem in refinery, so thanks, Gregg Abbott.

During the first two weeks of February, refinery utilization in the U.S. was at 83%. Then the winter storm negatively impacted about a dozen refineries in Texas. By the last week of February, refinery utilization had plunged to 56%. Once again, it’s hard to pin that on Biden.

