Psaki Bombs Marjorie Greene

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave the perfect response to CNN's New Day on Wednesday.

Host John Berman asked she felt about Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest Nazi comparison to getting vaccinated, and the new Republican outrage about vaccinations in general.

Psaki replied, "Well, first, I will tell you we don't take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene. I can assure everyone of that."

She continued, "What we're trying to do at the federal government protect the American people and save lives."

Boom!

Any person who takes any advice from this racist, anti-Semitic, QAnon freak gets what they deserve.

I don't want any person to get infected with the coronavirus. Idiots who trust the ludicrous and deadly ideas of Marge Greene, who keeps people dying from Covid for political purposes? They should all rot.

This isn't a policy difference, this is getting sick, spreading the virus to others, and causing death.

If this was a just world they would all be in prison for endangering the lives of the people they swore to protect.

That goes for all the right-wing media pundits who give aid and comfort to these cretins.