Jen Psaki Bombs John Cornyn's Ludicrous Tweet Complaints

This administration is not anxious to revert to the stupidity of the previous one.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Over the weekend, Senator John Cornyn became a laughingstock after complaining that President Biden's twitter feed is boring.

Usually we'd expect to hear this claptrap from Fox News' Laura Ingraham or Brian Kilmeade and not a sitting Senator, but that's the QOP for you. Was he suggesting that VP Harris is really in charge?

During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki destroyed Senator Cornyn and his whining with one quick sentence.

After a reporter asked if the White House had "any reaction" to Cornyn's idiocy, Psaki wasted no time.

"I can confirm the president does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories, and spends his time working on behalf of the American people,” Psaki said firmly, as she turned to the next question.

Easy peasy.

It's hard on these QAnons when you have a president focused on the needs of the American people and not their own vainglory.

It seems to be harder still for White House reporters to ask meaningful questions when they can focus on stupid Republicans saying stupid things, too.

