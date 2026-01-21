Time For 25th Amendment: Trump Will Cause WWIII And Economic Ruin

It's way past time for the 25th Amendment. Trump must go or the United States faces economic ruin and WWIII. The picture above was posted by the White House. In the year of our Lord 2026.

Eric Swalwell and other Democrats are calling for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment after his letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Trump's letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister was over the top, even for him. In the words of U.S.Senator Gallego, "Trump is insane."

Why Trump's Latest Insanity is Different

Donald Trump and his thugs have done so many bad things to hurt America, Americans and the entire world. It would take a book to name all of the horrible actions. But attacking a NATO country changes the modern world order, leaving the United States in a world of hurt unlike we've ever experienced.

Brian Tyler Cohen explains why Trump's Greenland fantasy is game over for the United States:

"Russia and China haven’t made a move to take over Greenland, which is owned by Denmark, a NATO country. Because they know how NATO works. If a foreign adversary invades, they face the full wrath of NATO. Which is the whole point of NATO. If Trump turns around and attacks his own team, there is no more team. Annexing Greenland destroys the alliance meant to deter the thing he claims to want to deter. Is your head spinning yet? The greatest threat to Greenland isn’t a Russian or Chinese incursion. It’s Trump dismantling the alliance that prevents one."

Trump is Destroying America and Our World Order

We are living in a "Black Mirror" episode. The people running our country want to destroy it.

Sharon Willicome explains the economic bomb that will hit America if Greenland is invaded:

"It is the geopolitical equivalent of pulling the pin on a grenade in a crowded elevator. The moment American boots hit the ground in Nuuk to seize territory from a fellow NATO member, the world as we know it ends. The consequences will not be temporary sanctions or angry letters. They will be total, permanent, and devastating. It's economic suicide. Europe dump their dollar reserves, sending the value of our currency into a death spiral. The U.S. economy, which relies on the dollar being the global reserve currency, will collapse. Inflation will make the post-COVID spikes look like a rounding error. Your savings will be worthless before the ink dries on the invasion order."

How to Get Cowards in Congress and Senate to Act

The truth of our situation in 2026 is that most of the people who could stop Trump are cowards or compromised by Russia. But it would take only a handful of Republicans to go against Trump to stop the madness.

CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE TODAY. Tell your senator or congress rep that they need to invoke the 25th Amendment. Then, call them again tomorrow. Tell your friends and family to do the same. Use 5 Calls

5 Calls is a very easy way to contact your Senator and Congress members. They tell you exactly what to say. Do this now and keep doing it.

The only way we can get them to move on the 25th Amendment is to make it more painful than listening to Trump.