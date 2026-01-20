Russia Cheering On Trump To Destroy NATO

Trump's insane assault on Denmark and Greenland has our NATO allies in an uproar, while there is one nation that gleefully hopes Trump destroys the seventy-seven-year-old treaty by invading the icy island.

You guessed it, Russia.

“The situation is unusual, I would even say extraordinary from the standpoint of international law,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to comments reported by Russian state news outlet Ria Novosti.

In the UK, The Express reports, "Russia is rejoicing at President Donald Trump’s quest to take over Greenland, portraying the move as further evidence of a deepening crisis within NATO and a strategic win for Moscow. Russian media have framed Trump as an unlikely catalyst for NATO’s internal unraveling.

Trump has been targeting NATO since his first term, so Demented Donald is not as Russia says. an unlikely catalyst.

Speaking in an extremely gleeful tone, Russian pundits for the Moskovsky Komsomolets, a Moscow Daily paper, said: “Europe’s at a total loss. It’s a pleasure to watch.”

When we call Trump "Putin's puppet," we aren't joking.

Neither is NATO.