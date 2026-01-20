Russia Cheering On Trump To Destroy NATO

Putin's Puppet is trying to undo a 77-year-old treaty that has amplified world peace.
Russia Cheering On Trump To Destroy NATO
Trump and Putin in Helsinki during Trump's first term. Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJanuary 20, 2026

Trump's insane assault on Denmark and Greenland has our NATO allies in an uproar, while there is one nation that gleefully hopes Trump destroys the seventy-seven-year-old treaty by invading the icy island.

You guessed it, Russia.

“The situation is unusual, I would even say extraordinary from the standpoint of international law,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to comments reported by Russian state news outlet Ria Novosti.

In the UK, The Express reports, "Russia is rejoicing at President Donald Trump’s quest to take over Greenland, portraying the move as further evidence of a deepening crisis within NATO and a strategic win for Moscow. Russian media have framed Trump as an unlikely catalyst for NATO’s internal unraveling.

Trump has been targeting NATO since his first term, so Demented Donald is not as Russia says. an unlikely catalyst.

Speaking in an extremely gleeful tone, Russian pundits for the Moskovsky Komsomolets, a Moscow Daily paper, said: “Europe’s at a total loss. It’s a pleasure to watch.”

When we call Trump "Putin's puppet," we aren't joking.

Neither is NATO.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon