Republicans Want To Attack Greenland, Destroy NATO

Republican Congressman Randy Fine ignorantly told Newsmax that the key to US security from being attacked by Russia and China is... acquiring Greenland.

These idiotic MAGA fantasies are entirely to defend Demented Donald's whimsy.

If Russia were to attack Greenland, all 32 NATO nations would respond in kind and defend Greenland.

If Greenland were so vital to our perceived enemies, why haven't they invaded it before?

The incompetence of Republicans in Congress is monumental.

HOST: So I want to talk a little bit more about that, and if we take Greenland, can we get out of NATO and stop paying, you know, $50 billion a year? FINE: Well, the fact of the matter is, NATO needs the United States a lot more than the United States needs NATO. Greenland is part of the Western Hemisphere; it is not part of Europe, and it is all that stands between us and Russian forces that could seek to inflict damage on our country, as well as Russian and Chinese trade routes that could lead to nefarious activities. We have seen what happened in Venezuela when bad people take over a country that used to be an ally. We cannot allow the same thing to happen in Greenland. So Greenland should be part of the United States, and my bill simply lines Congress up to stand behind the President as he takes the appropriate actions to protect the United States.

Who is going to take over Greenland, Mr. Fine? And what would the appropriate action be by the US since Denmark and Greenland has told Trump to fuck off?

Invasion?

After World War II, the most successful alliance between nations has been NATO. After the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, all 19 NATO nations joined the US's efforts in Afghanistan - sending in over 300,000 non-US troops with contributions from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, and Turkey.

I can't remember a single member of Congress or any president making these off-the-wall claims about Greenland since Denmark joined NATO in 1949.

Von Shitzhispants obsession with Greenland signals his failing mental acuity.

The US already has a military base in Greenland, so what's the hub bub?

The Pituffik Space Base is critical to U.S. military capabilities in large part because it rests directly between the northern U.S. and northern Russia, Bouffard and other national security experts say. The U.S. military conducts missile warning, missile defense, and space surveillance missions from the base.

It's as if Vladimir Putin is pulling Trump's strings to destroy NATO, and his congressional cult members are doing their best to help.